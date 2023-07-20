Clay Co. 3-year-old hopes to be the next ‘Mullet Champ’







MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 3-year-old boy from Clay County wants to be the next USA Mullet Champion.

Ron Bowling’s son, Tristan, was born in February 2020 — and ironically had no hair for the first eight months of his life. By the time he was one, his hair finally began noticeably growing — and now, everywhere he goes he’s inundated with compliments.

“We entered him into his first mullet competition [in London, Kentucky] in 2022 and he won. From that moment on we’ve been hooked,” Ron told ABC 36.

Tristan then competed in his second competition, at Elk Mountain Festival in Manchester, and won, and a third competition at the Whitley County Fair in Williamsburg where he won in his age group and overall grand mullet among all the winners.

Then, Ron discovered the USA Mullet Championship.

“He has been so blessed, and to be crowned the USA Mullet champion would be an awesome accomplishment for him,” Ron said.

Tristan is now in the Top 100 of over 1,000 children who entered the competition.

If he wins the competition and the $5,000 prize, his dream is to go to the beach — and that’s the plan.

Ron said he’ll honor Tristan’s dream and take the family to either Myrtle or Panama Beach for the first time.

Tristan’s now in the second round of voting, vying to advance to the third round.

To vote for Tristan, head here: Tristan Bowling — Hot Rod