Clay City man lands in jail after pickup truck gets stuck in mud

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Ledford Reed, of Clay City, got his pickup truck stuck in the mud early Wednesday morning in a grassy area that divides the Powell County Middle School and Powell County High School’s parking lots, according to Powell County sheriff’s deputies.

But getting stuck in the mud ended up being the least of Reed’s problems. Investigators say the 43-year old Reed was “extremely impaired” and thought he was in Lee County.

He was arrested on a number of charges and taken to the Powell County Detention Center, according to deputies.