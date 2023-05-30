Class of 2023: Fayette Co. students to walk in graduation ceremonies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County’s class of 2023 is set to walk across the graduation stage Tuesday and Wednesday at Central Bank Center.

Below is the schedule:

Tuesday, May 30 10 a.m. Lafayette 2 p.m. Paul Laurence Dunbar 6 p.m. Tates Creek

Wednesday, May 31 10 a.m. Frederick Douglass 2 p.m. Bryan Station 6 p.m. Henry Clay



Traffic will be impacted across the city, but especially in downtown.

Congrats to all graduates!