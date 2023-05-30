Class of 2023: Fayette Co. students to walk in graduation ceremonies

Hannah Woosley-Collins,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County’s class of 2023 is set to walk across the graduation stage Tuesday and Wednesday at Central Bank Center.

Below is the schedule:

  • Tuesday, May 30
    • 10 a.m. Lafayette
    • 2 p.m. Paul Laurence Dunbar
    • 6 p.m. Tates Creek
  • Wednesday, May 31
    • 10 a.m. Frederick Douglass
    • 2 p.m. Bryan Station
    • 6 p.m. Henry Clay

Traffic will be impacted across the city, but especially in downtown.

Congrats to all graduates!

