Clark Regional Medical Center to offer childbirth education classes

As of March 28, 2022, the hospital has partnered with Birthly to offer free access to virtual childbirth education classes

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Clark Regional Medical Center is excited to announce the continuation of free Childbirth Education classes offered to its patients. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital temporarily paused all childbirth education offerings. As of March 28, 2022, the hospital has partnered with Birthly to offer free access to virtual childbirth education classes, allowing patients to access valuable educational resources in the comfort of their own homes.

“We are thrilled to now offer classes to expecting parents in our community through Birthly,” says Sara Steinmann, Director of Women’s Care at Clark Regional. “Prenatal education is so important for new parents and offering live online classes will allow parents to join classes anywhere on their computer, tablet or smart phone.”

Through the Birthly partnership, patients of Clark Regional Medical Center can access a variety of perinatal classes online at no additional cost. All classes are live, which means patients will have the opportunity to interact with certified and experienced childbirth educators through a live video feed. Birthly Educators will provide interactive teaching on a variety of important parenting topics, with dedicated time to ask questions.

Classes currently offered include Early Pregnancy Preparations, Prenatal Education Bootcamp (English and Spanish), Coping and Comfort, Breastfeeding 101 (English and Spanish), as well as Newborn Care (English and Spanish). Since each class is offered multiple times a month, patients have the flexibility to choose a time that fits their schedule and can attend classes anywhere virtually via their laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

To register for childbirth education classes, please visit our website at www.mybirthly.com/clarkregional.

For any questions about Clark Regional Medical Center’s Childbirth Education program, please contact Sara Steinmann at sara.steinmann@lpnt.net or call 859.737.6206.