Clark Fiscal Court says audit findings being corrected

Harmon's office cites technical issues

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – An audit of the Clark County Fiscal Court covering the 2019-2020 budget year includes nine findings but overall, the financial management meets the same standards used by 115 of 120 fiscal courts in the state, according to state Auditor Mike Harmon.

The findings listed by Harmon’s office are mostly technical in nature and related to staffing situations, according to responses from the county and the jailer. In at least one case, the county said its security measures are more than adequate to safeguard against possible thefts.

In his introduction, Harmon said:

“Auditing standards require the auditor’s letter to communicate whether the financial statement

presents fairly the receipts, disbursements, and changes in fund balances of the Clark County Fiscal

Court in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

The fiscal court’s financial statement did not follow this format. However, the fiscal court’s

financial statement is fairly presented in conformity with the regulatory basis of accounting, which

is an acceptable reporting methodology. This reporting methodology is followed for 115 of 120

fiscal court audits in Kentucky. As part of the audit process, the auditor must comment on noncompliance with laws, regulations,

contracts, and grants. The auditor must also comment on material weaknesses involving internal

control over financial operations and reporting.”

Click here for full report: 2020ClarkFC-PR