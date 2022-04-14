Clark County Veterans Council plans to build memorial park in Winchester

Planning meetings are held monthly in city hall

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Throughout the course of history, there have been hundreds of veterans who called Clark County home. In Winchester, there are two monuments honoring those who served in World War I and Vietnam. But, there’s a plan in the works to make sure all veterans are appropriately honored for their service and sacrifice.

The Clark County Veterans Council has a plan to create a memorial park which would include World War II and Korean War memorials.

Winchester Mayor Ed Burtner says he’s been working on this project for a while and there’s a design in mind. He says an exact location for the park and potential costs were up for discussion in a meeting Thursday evening in Winchester.

The mayor says $22,000 dollars has been raised for the project thus far. With it being his fourth and final term in office, Burtner’s hoping to see things get rolling before he leaves office.

“It’s not a matter of getting it done before I leave office, it’s a matter of getting it done because we need to have appropriate honors and memorials for our veterans. I don’t know if we will get this done before I leave office but, what we are trying to do is put together a mechanism so that people can work on it collectively and collaboratively,” says Burtner.

If you’d like to be a part of this project the Clark County Veterans Council meets once a month in the commission chambers in city hall.