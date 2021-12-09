Clark County STEM bus provides hands-on learning

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Students in Clark County are getting the chance to not just learn about science, technology, engineering and math, but have fun while they’re doing it.

Clark County Schools’ new STEM bus is a project designed to bring learning about science, technology, engineering and mathematics outside of the classroom. It was a nine-month collaborative effort between designers, Central Office and teachers to create these innovative opportunities for students to dive into STEM.

“You’re kind of outside of your normal element and it increases that student engagement, interest level, you know, we should be falling in love with education every day and this really gives students an opportunity to do that,” said Dr. Molly McComas, Clark County Schools superintendent.

Lessons included topics like coding, building robots and working with concepts of engineering and archetecture, with drone projects on the way. For administrators, it’s extremely rewarding.

“It’s just exciting to see the kids enter the STEM bus for the first time, just that excitement on their faces, you know – just, that love of learning is what we love to see as educators and the STEM bus really brings that out,” said Clark County Schools director of technology Justin Cason.

Even the instructors on the STEM bus recognize how important it is to get students energized and hands-on with STEM content.

“It’s great for the students of Clark County that they can be exposed to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in this fashion and they don’t – if the school, like Lindsay said, if the school does not have a STEM class, we can bring it to them,” said Kerry Elliott, a technology resource teacher.

Lindsay Hale, another technology resource teacher said, “Them using designed thinking and computational thinking in order to just play a game was really neat.”

It’s clear that students feel the same way.