Clark County Schools superintendent expects bus drivers back on the job Wednesday

The school district was forced to use an NTI day on Tuesday because so many drivers called out

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Clark County Public School students unexpectedly had class from home on Tuesday as the district was forced to use a Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) day because so many bus drivers called out, according to the district.

Around 5:30 a.m., the district posted the NTI announcement on Facebook.

By mid-morning, a meeting was held at Robert Campbell Middle School between Superintendent Dr. Molly McComas and bus drivers, bus monitors and district transportation staff.

By late afternoon, Supt. McComas released the following statement to ABC 36 News:

“We had staff out with illness and other issues. This provides us an opportunity to meet with different groups, including transportation. We have reviewed plans and hope to be in school tomorrow.”

Supt. McComas would not elaborate on what the “other issues” were that kept employees from showing up to work.

Stacey Dobbs has four children in four different Clark County Public Schools. She says the sudden move to NTI put a wrench in her schedule and after-school activities for her children. But she added, that it was more than just an inconvenience.

“Our kids have had so much taken away from COVID and now we’re finally back in school and this is just a bump in the road but I mean, we are on NTI day number nine,” Dobbs said.

According to the district, the school system has used nine of its ten allotted NTI days for the school year.