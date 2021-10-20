Clark County Preschool holds first-annual “Trunk or Treat”

Wednesday, the school held the event to help kids engage with their community.

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – For some kids, Halloween festivities have already started.

Wednesday, Clark County Preschool held its first-annual drive-through Trunk or Treat, as part of its monthly family engagement events.

“We always have some kind of fun activity for the students, but we also want to be better preparing families on how to engage with their students to make sure they’re hitting all their developmental milestones,” said Clark County Preschool Principal Kara Davies.

In addition to candy, Clark County Preschool staff gave out educational materials geared towards pre-school aged children and their learning goals.

“We’re giving out candy, but we’re also giving out learning materials,” said Principal Davies, “fun, engaging activities that families can do together and learn together.”

Principal Davies says Clark County Preschool says staff prepared to serve about 500 vehicles.

“For this event, we wanted to serve as many people as we could, so with COVID, and the weather’s beautiful, we decided to do it outdoors,” said Principal Davies.

Principal Davies says staff were also giving out “passports” at the end of the drive-through line, which are redeemable at Clark County libraries, fire departments, and other community centers in exchange for educational materials. Davies says it’s to help kids be more aware of the resources in their community.

“The staff has had so much fun putting this together. Everybody’s in costumes, everybody’s happy, everyone’s enjoying themselves, and there’s a real sense of community…so it’s about creating community, building relationships, and developing trust,” said Principal Davies.

Clark County Preschool Trunk-or-Treat lasted until 6:30 P.M. Wednesday.