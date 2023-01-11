Clark County man charged with online child sexual exploitation

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 36-year-old Clark County man was arrested allegedly uploading photos of child sexual abuse online.

According to Kentucky State Police, Jeffrey Arvin was linked to an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation after police found he had uploaded images of child sexual exploitation online.

All equipment used was taken and sent to KSP’s digital forensic lab.

Arvin is charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12, and 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor over 12.