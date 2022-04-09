Clark County Animal Shelter distributes bags of pet food

The animal shelter distributed dog and cat food for free on Saturday

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Clark County Animal Shelter is helping people who might need pet food get it for their furry friends.

Saturday, the animal shelter gave away 2 pallets full of cat and dog food to the community at Tire Outlet on Maple Street.

The shelter says the donation of extra pet food came from the pet supply company Chewy and the Humane Society of the United States.

A tractor trailer load of food was dropped off by the two organizations at the Paris Humane Society a few weeks ago, and the shelter decided to share the wealth.

Clark County Animal Shelter says it did a distribution from Paris Humane Society’s donation last month and about 30 families came through. When ABC 36 stopped by at the beginning of the drive this morning, about 15 families had already picked up food.

“Our county is fortunate. We do have quite a few services for people who may be struggling with housing or utilities or food. We want people to know that we’re here to help and we’ll do our best to share that information with them and get them the resources that they need,” said Clark County Animal Shelter Director Adreanna Wills.

Clark County Animal Shelter is reminding the community it always has pet food available to those who need it for pickup.

If you are in need of pet food, call Clark County Animal Shelter at (859) 737-0053.