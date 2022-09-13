Clark Co. Animal Shelter rescues 5 abandoned, malnourished dogs

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Clark County Animal Shelter is asking for donations after Winchester police seized five animals on Sunday that appear to have been abandoned and are in “terrible” condition.

According to the shelter, the animals were found after being inside a home for some time and were confined to crates that were full of urine and feces. Two of the dogs require significant medical attention, while all five are being closely monitored with restrictive diets and water allowance until their bodies can get used to the change.

All dogs have eye drainage, ear infections, skin irritation and were covered in fleas, the shelter added.

Donations are needed to help cover medical costs and special food to help the dogs recover as the shelter is already crowded. Those can be mailed to:

5000 Ironworks Road

Winchester, KY 40391

or can be made through a post on its Facebook page, Clark County Animal Shelter. As of publishing time, $910 has been raised.

The incident is still under investigation and charges are expected, the shelter said.