Civilian Awards given to Kentucky State Police Employees in Frankfort

Employees for Kentucky State Police look back on a year of Covid and are rewarded for their service

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – After enduring a difficult year of Covid and uncertainty, the Kentucky State Police presented Civilian Awards to employees in Frankfort on Thursday. This year, the civilian employee of the year award went to Jerri Walters. Walters says that even with a global pandemic and law enforcement facing public criticism, she’s devoted to serving her community and supporting the “thin gray line”.

“So many people were so fearful about a lot of things this past year. To be able to support the citizens and give them hope is a very rewarding thing for me,” says Walters.

Walters has been with the state police for more than 27 years and has no plans to retire any time soon.