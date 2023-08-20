City to implement heat plan ahead of dangerous temperatures

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The city of Lexington and the Division of Emergency Management are planning to implement phase one of their heat plan this week ahead of the possibility of dangerous heat indexes.

According to Emergency Management, the plan will be in effect from Monday, August 21, through Friday, August 25.

As part of phase one of the heat plan:

– Office of Homeless Prevention will implement its cooling plan and expand cooling shelter services.

– Lextran will provide free transportation on routes to the cooling shelters.

Officials are predicting temperatures to begin in the upper 90’s and could hit the 100’s. They encourage everyone to take extra cautions if you have to be outside. For more information, click here.