City officials urge caution during weekend snow storm

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington officials are urging caution as the city experiences another round of snow and precipitation.

Mayor Linda Gorton joined other leaders on Sunday afternoon for a joint press conference at the Mayor’s Office on East Main Street. She said the weather is a different scenario this time around, because it’s the weekend before a holiday. She said that means there won’t be as many people traveling on the roadways.

Other city department heads gave updates, saying they’re ready to go.

Lexington’s Street and Roads Department has replenished the city’s salt supply. Road crews have been monitoring road conditions since 4 a.m. and have been putting salt out for several days. There are also four plows, if needed.

Director Rob Allen says night shift road crews will report from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. He says contractors are available and ready to assist.

Lexington Police Sgt. Guy Miller said officers are monitoring the interstate to assist in any traffic-related accidents. Miller encouraged drivers to give themselves extra time when heading to a destination and to not make any unnecessary trips.

“We’re asking everybody to be patient and use caution while driving, including extra distance between you and other vehicles,” Sgt. Miller said. “Please slow down and allow extra time. If you don’t have to go out, please don’t and stay safe.”

Lexington Fire Chief Jason Wells said every year, the department receives calls for cardiac-related incidents from the difficulty of shoveling snow. He emphasized the importance for people to take their time and ask for help. He also said to stay away from downed power lines. If you come across a downed line call the electric company immediately.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention has activated its winter weather response plan through Monday.

Lexington Waste Management will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Tuesday trash pickups will be determined Monday.