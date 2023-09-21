City officials pack hundreds of boxes for God’s Pantry

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mayors and other city officials from across the state joined the Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles, the Department of Agriculture and God’s Food Pantry to address food insecurity in Lexington.

Kentucky League of Cities holds the food packing event along with the KLC Conference and Expo.

The event helps people in the area who may be dealing with food insecurity.

“At the end of the day, we ask people to do one of three things. Donate, maybe some money, to a food bank. Donate food to a local pantry. And if you can’t donate money or food, consider donating some of your time. We’re always looking for some hands to help out,” said Quarles.

With the event being held in September, it brings awareness to Hunger Action Month where people come together to raise awareness that inspires action about hunger in America.