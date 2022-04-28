City officials declare April 25th – 29th crime victim’s rights week.

Crime victims in attendance and advocates rally in remembrance of those lost

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to victims of crime, not a day goes by when they don’t think of their loved ones. Since 1981, communities across the nation have remembered and acknowledged National Crime Victim’s Rights week. On Thursday, the city of Lexington recognized the observance.

Law enforcement, city officials, and advocates gathered at the Fayette Circuit Courthouse to officially proclaim April 25th to the 29th as Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Lexington. According to Rachel Smith, a crime victim in attendance, her memory of her late husband Jason lives on in her home.

“His son is just like him he looks like him so I get a visual reminder every day. I never forget his face which is nice,” Smith explains.

In 2018 Rachel says Jason was shot multiple times and taken to UK Hospital where she worked at the time.

“I was actually on my way to work when I got the call so instead of going to work I went to identify my husband,”

After going through a lengthy court process, Rachel says the man who shot her husband was sentenced to 25 years in prison. She says living without him isn’t easy, but what helps is banding together with loved ones of other victims. As well as knowing there’s an entire week dedicated to raising awareness about crime victims’ rights.

“It’s awesome that they’ve given a name and a special time for us victims because we are this middle man now we have to stand in and be a strong person for our loved ones,” says Smith.

Smith and other advocates believe that enforcing victims’ rights, expanding access to services, and upholding principles of equity and inclusivity for all can enable crime victims to find the justice they seek.