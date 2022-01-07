City offices to close Friday; no garbage pick-up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Non-emergency City offices that are not involved in snow removal will be closed on Friday, Jan. 7, because of weather conditions.

There will be no garbage pick-up on Friday. Friday pick-ups will be made on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

On Saturday, Jan. 8, Waste Management will service downtown, emergencies and any Thursday pick-ups that weren’t completed because of weather.