City of Somerset honors Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with new way to recognize community servants

Know someone with an exceptional service story? Nominate them for the Acts of Service Award.

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ/CITY OF SOMERSET) – As the nation celebrates the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. today, the City of Somerset is introducing a new award that celebrates residents who serve the community.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, observed on the third Monday of each year, is also known as National Acts of Service Day. MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.

Healthy Somerset Director Kathy Townsend said the holiday provides the perfect opportunity to recognize people locally who are making a difference.

“There are so many people in Somerset who work in the shadows, giving of themselves to make our community a better place,” Townsend said. “This award allows us to learn about and share some of those stories, and honor one person who lighting up our community with their service.”

The Martin Luther King Jr. Acts of Service Award will be presented Monday, Feb. 14, at the Somerset City Council meeting. Nominations will be accepted until Jan. 31.

To nominate someone for the award, submit a one-page essay about the nominee and his or her acts of service in the community, along with a photo of the nominee and his or her contact information. Photos or videos of the nominee’s acts of service, if available, are also encouraged.

Nominations should be submitted to Townsend by e-mail at ktownsend@cityofsomerset.com.