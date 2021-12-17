City of Richmond sends eight firefighters to Marshall County

The firefighters will have a 48-hour deployment to western Kentucky.

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/RICHMOND CITY) – Eight Richmond Firefighters left for Marshall County to help

two other fire stations.

According to the City of Richmond, the firefighters will have a 48-hour deployment to western

Kentucky, which was devastated by tornadoes last week.

“As western Kentucky continues to recover, the Richmond community has really stepped

up in multiple ways to help those in need,” said Richmond City Manager Rob Minerich.

“The City wants to do the same, so we have been looking for opportunities to help out

and this is another way we are able to do that.”

The firefighters also took with them the donation of supplies from the Richmond

a community that they had acquired this week at each station.

The team of firefighters left Richmond at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 17.

“We were more than willing to honor the Marshall County request and provide coverage

with our firefighters. We know they’d do the same for us and at the end of the day,

anything we can do to help, we will,” said Richmond Fire Chief Samuel Kirby.