City of Mayfield, Graves County planning Operation Christmas Tuesday

Food, water, supplies, toys to be provided to affected residents of Graves County

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Mayfield and Graves County are coordinating a multiagency event to provide resources and holiday joy to the residents of Mayfield and Graves County who were impacted by the catastrophic tornado that caused major damage in Western Kentucky.

Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry says the tornado destroyed a lot, but it didn’t cancel Christmas, “Recovery happens in many ways, and we think it’s important to pause the clean-up long enough to lift up our community, particularly our children who have lost so much, with the love of Christmas.”

Operation Christmas Tuesday is scheduled for Dec. 21. According to organizers, it will mobilize state, county and city staff as well as other community members and volunteer groups to provide a 4-day supply of food, and water, plus gift cards, supplies and toys for children ahead of the holiday.

Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan said It’s a big task, but she is confident the community can make it happen, “We’re seeking donations of cash and gift cards to supplement the toys and enable us to provide families with the things they need to get through Christmas.

Gift cards that can be used for furniture, supplies, food, or clothing are the most needed item. Gift card donations can be mailed or shipped to the Graves County Health Department, 416 Central Ave, Mayfield, KY 42066.

Monetary donations can be made by check to the Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief Fund by mailing a check c/o Independence Bank PO Box 9 Fancy Farm, KY 42039. Donations can also be made to this fund at any Independence Bank location.

If you have questions about donations you can call the Graves County donation hotline at 270-883-0072.

All information about ongoing efforts coordinated by the EOC will be posted on the Graves County Emergency Management Facebook page HERE.