City of Lexington to celebrate Juneteenth

Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of slaves in states that were in rebellion against the Union during the Civil War







LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Community organizers in Lexington are offering a number of events in celebration of Juneteenth. Flags and banners through downtown will be joined by businesses lighting up their buildings to support and raise awareness about the holiday.

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, became an official federal holiday last year. It celebrates the emancipation of slaves in states that were in rebellion against the Union during the Civil War. Kentucky was a border state during the war, and the Emancipation Proclamation issued to free slaves in the South did not apply. Many African-Americans in Kentucky were still legally enslaved months after the “Juneteenth” date. Slavery in Kentucky ended with the ratification of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which officially abolished slavery in the United States on December. 6, 1865.

The Juneteenth celebration originated in Galveston, Texas. Slaves in Galveston were the last slaves in the Confederacy to learn they were free (although slavery in Kentucky continued).

“This is our first opportunity to really celebrate Juneteenth as a national holiday, and thanks to people in the community, we’re going to have a great celebration,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Councilmember James Brown said, “With this being the first year the City has really been able to celebrate Juneteenth as a national holiday, it is important that we support a variety of local grassroots Juneteenth events and celebrations.”

Juneteenth flags will adorn Main Street beginning June 13. There will also be banners along the Legacy Trail. City Center, Central Bank Building, LexPark Garages and Pedways, Rupp Arena, Transylvania University, Triangle Park, and University of Kentucky will light up their buildings and structures, and displaying digital signage promoting the holiday.

Events highlighting the celebration in Lexington:

Soulteenth, which is a part of SoulFeast Week, will kick things off at Moondance Amphitheater on June 18 with a celebration of black liberation and ingenuity through music, art, agriculture, and food.

which is a part of SoulFeast Week, will kick things off at Moondance Amphitheater on June 18 with a celebration of black liberation and ingenuity through music, art, agriculture, and food. Immediately following will be the 17 th Annual Juneteenth Jubilee at African Cemetery No. 2. It highlights the spirit of freedom, and honors Civil War soldiers who fought for it.

Annual at African Cemetery No. 2. It highlights the spirit of freedom, and honors Civil War soldiers who fought for it. On June 19, a Juneteenth Festival will take place at Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden, which is presented by Kentucky U.S. Freedmen Coalition. The festival will include vendors, entertainment, kids’ activities, and community fellowship celebrating Black liberation.

will take place at Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden, which is presented by Kentucky U.S. Freedmen Coalition. The festival will include vendors, entertainment, kids’ activities, and community fellowship celebrating Black liberation. On the evening on June 19, Wiseguys Barbershop and Georgetown St. Neighborhood Assoc. will present a Juneteenth Celebration, taking place at Douglass Park from 5 – 9 p.m., including food, inflatables, and music.

taking place at Douglass Park from 5 – 9 p.m., including food, inflatables, and music. Capping off the celebration will be the Affrilachian Poets Literary Event at the Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center. The event features acclaimed members of the Affrilachian Poets. Hosts for the evening will be Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson, and former Kentucky Poet Laureate Frank X. Walker.

EVENT SCHEDULE:

Saturday, June 18



Soulteenth

Presented by: SoulFeast Week

Moondance Amphitheater – 1152 Monarch St.

Noon – 7 p.m.

Juneteenth Jubilee

Presented by: African Cemetery No. 2

African Cemetery No. 2 – 419 E. Seventh St.

7 – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Juneteenth Festival

Presented by: Kentucky U.S. Freedmen Coalition

Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden – 577 E. Third St.

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Juneteenth Celebration

Presented by: Wiseguys Barbershop & Georgetown St. Neighborhood Assoc.

Douglass Park – 726 Georgetown St.

5 – 9 p.m.

Juneteenth Independence Day Celebration:

Affrilachian Poets Literary Event

Presented by: Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center

Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center – 300 E. Third St.

7 p.m.

Visit lexingtonky.gov/juneteenth for more information about the events and activities happening throughout the weekend across Lexington.