City of Lexington reports Town Branch Commons Trail is in ‘home stretch’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Progress is being made on the Town Branch Commons Trail in Lexington. According to the City of Lexington, the trail will be the hub of a city-wide trails system, connecting downtown parks and two major trails.

Town Branch Commons Trail is moving toward completion this fall, according to the city.

“We started in March 2020 and we’re 90% complete… ahead of schedule,” said Mayor Linda Gorton. Originally, the trail was expected to be complete at the end of the year.

“The next few months will be really exciting as we put on the finishing touches,” added Gorton. “Town Branch Commons Trail is going to be a place to get outdoors and enjoy family fun, art and exercise. And it will offer new opportunities for business, as it invites people to come downtown.”

According to the city, remaining construction projects include:

Final plaza near the Central Bank Center, which will be completed in conjunction with the convention center’s construction. Central Bank Center is set to hold grand opening ceremonies in April.

Final paving and striping of Vine Street, between Quality Street and East Main Street

Reconfiguration of the Old Vine Street intersection at Vine Street

Completion of the trail along Midland Avenue and East Vine Street

Construction of two recirculating water features along Midland Avenue

Landscaping and installation of amenities (signage, bike racks, trash cans, etc.)

The city says several of these projects will affect drivers traveling in the area in the next few weeks. There will be alternating lane closures, but through traffic will be maintained in the area at all times:

The left-hand lane of Vine Street will be reopened between Quality Street and East Main Street, and the right-hand lane of Vine Street will be closed to traffic to accommodate work on the south side of Vine

The state will complete roadway repair work on Vine Street, between Quality and Rose streets

There will be continued utility work at the intersection of Vine Street and Rose Street

A new traffic signal will be activated at the Short St and Midland intersection this spring

In May, final milling, paving, and striping is scheduled on Vine Street, between Quality Street and East Main Street, completing all paving for the project

Landscaping and tree plantings will continue in late March and April along Vine Street and Midland Avenue

According to the city, Town Branch Commons will connect to Legacy Trail and Town Branch Trail creating a 5.5 mile loop on the north side of downtown, and providing access to 22 continuous miles of dedicated walking, jogging, and cycling trails connecting the city center to the countryside.

The Commons connects diverse neighborhoods as it follows the historic path of Town Branch, Lexington’s original water source.

Pace Contracting is building the trail.