City of Lexington prepares for Breeders’ Cup World Championships

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The horse capitol of the world is preparing for one of the biggest weekends in the horse racing industry.

Keeneland will host the Breeders’ Cup World Championships next weekend on November 4th and 5th.

“We’ve worked with some great local partners, we’ll be distributing Maker’s Mark bourbon balls, the currency and Maker’s Mark to passengers as they exit the terminal. We’ve got some great Breeders’ Cup signage that you’ll see around the airport, we’ve worked with LexArts to have some foals grazing at baggage claim, and we’ll even have some live Bluegrass music inside the terminal for passengers,” says Lauren White, community relations manager at the Blue Grass Airport.

“We started our preparations really, when 2020 was over, and started looking at ways that we could not only impress our guests from out of town, but also get the locals excited as well and want them to participate,” adds Kip Cornett, who is a volunteer chair for the Breeders’ Cup Festival.

Preparations for the city are entering their final stages.

The Blue Grass Airport is decked out to welcome thousands expected travel into town for the festivities.

“I think having the Breeders’ Cup back in Lexington, you know, we are the horse capital of the world and just our hospitable spirit. I think we’re all just super excited to celebrate Breeders’ stuff and also welcome those guests that aren’t Lexingtonians,” adds White.

The last time Keeneland hosted the Breeders’ Cup was in 2020, but because of the pandemic, was severely constrained, with no fans since then, those involved with preparations, know the standards are high.

Aside from being a major sporting event, for Lexington it will also bring a tremendous economic boost.

“We estimate that the economic impact of these guests coming into our market is going to be in excess of $80 million,” also says Cornett.

And although all eyes will be on Keeneland, for those that would rather do other activities the week-long festival starting Sunday will provide a variety of activities.

“The key role of the festival is to make sure if you don’t have a ticket to go to Keeneland or you can’t afford one of the many events that are around here. 90% of what the festival does, is completely free a lot of free family friendly activities and even the events that we do charge admission for it’s all connected with nonprofits,” said Cornett.

The Blue Grass Airport is advising those that are departing on Sunday, November 6th, to arrive two hours before their departing time, since they expect it to be the busiest day for them.

For more information on the Breeders’ Cup Festival, you can click here.