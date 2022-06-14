City of Lexington opening cooling centers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With temperatures expected to be in the mid-90s, and the heat index well over 95 degrees this week, the city of Lexington is opening multiple cooling centers. Residents needing a cool place to stay during the day are invited to go to one of the cooling centers Tuesday, June 14 through Thursday, June 16.

The locations include the Dunbar Community Center, at 545 North Upper Street and a room at the Tates Creek Golf Course at 1400 Gainesway Drive. Lextran is offering free rides the cooling centers. Residents should tell the bus driver they are traveling to a cooling center.

“When our summer temperatures reach into the 90’s, and our heat index gets even higher, it is important for everyone to be safe outdoors,” said Mayor Linda Gorton. “I encourage everyone to stay hydrated, find shade if possible, and rest frequently if outdoors for extended periods. If anyone needs access to a cool, indoor space during the day, please take advantage of our cooling centers.”

In addition, the City says the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention Heat Plan has been activated due to the extreme heat warning. The plan will remain in effect through the evening of Friday, June 17. The plan is activated anytime temperatures are expected to exceed 95 degrees and it also relaxes access to emergency shelters.

LEXINGTON COOLING CENTERS (Tuesday, June 14, through Thursday, June 16)

-The Dunbar Community Center, 545 North Upper St., will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

-A room at the Tates Creek Golf Course at 1400 Gainesway Drive will be open from 7 a.m. to dusk.

-Please remember to maintain physical distance from others.

Health officials say take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, schedule strenuous activities for early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

According to health officials, the combination of heat and humidity will increase the risk of heat-related stress and illness. The very young, elderly, those without air conditioning, and those participating in strenuous outdoor activities are the most susceptible. Also, car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.