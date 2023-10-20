City of Lexington launches map featuring over 140 public art works

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The City of Lexington has established and launched a new public art map to locate, view and learn about the city’s public artwork.

The map features over 140 works of art, including murals, sculptures, memorials, integrated architectural or landscape architectural works, community art and sound installations. It features works of art from 1857 to present day.

“Our public art tells the unique story of Lexington, connecting with our past, highlighting our present, or visualizing our future. It is an expression of our identity and character,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “This map makes our public art easy to find. There is no cost to the public, just an opportunity to enjoy.”

The map can be searched by artist, title, district or owner. As new works are developed, the map will be updated.

The map has been a joint project between the Mayor’s Office and the city’s Geographic Information Systems Office.

To view the map, head here: Public Art Map