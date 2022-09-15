City of Lexington hosting mulch giveaway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mark your calendars, the City of Lexington is giving away free mulch.

According to the city, you can get a truckload of mulch on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The giveaway is on Old Frankfort Pike from 8 a.m. to noon or until mulch runs out.

You can get to the site by following the signs to enter through Jimmie Campbell drive.

The mulch is from yard waste collected by waste management. Just be sure to bring your driver’s license with a Lexington address!