City of Lexington holds annual Truck-A-Palooza Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The city of Lexington held their annual Truck-A-Palooza Saturday on Old Frankfort Pike Road.

More than 20 city trucks were there for the community to view, including units from the Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works and the Fire Department.

Attendees could check out the view from the driver’s seat of a Waste Management truck and walk through the fire department’s smoke trailer.

Drivers were available to answer questions and performed ‘Road-eo’ demonstrations.

<angela poe, senior program manager for lexington “Everybody sees these trucks out on the road and some of them are obvious what they do and some of them aren’t and so it’s a cool opportunity to connect all those city vehicles you see out and about and you’re like ‘I wonder what’s that? What are they up to?’ you can kind of talk to the drivers and figure out what they do when they’re out driving around in the community and using these vehicles,” says Angela Poe, Senior Program Manager for Lexington.

A new feature this year gave adults the opportunity to learn about careers available with the city. They were also able to speak with people in those positions and apply for jobs on-site.