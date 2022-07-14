City of Frankfort receives funding for new transit and parking garage

The grant was announced Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s capital city is getting millions of dollars for a new transit and parking garage.

The city of Frankfort made the announcement Wednesday that it was awarded $6.75 million dollars in transit administration grants.

The grant will help build a new transit facility and parking garage on Clinton Street in downtown Frankfort, which is expected to increase public transit demand and update infrastructure.

Governor Andy Beshear, who was joined by Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray and Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson to make the announcement, says he’s excited for what this project will do for the city he lives in.

“This is going to be the beginning of a rebirth or renewed sense of energy and growth and optimism in Frankfort. It’s going to be really exciting,” said Gov. Beshear.

Construction on the project is expected to begin this winter and go through 2023.