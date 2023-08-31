City of Danville first in Central Kentucky to receive Safe Haven baby box

DANVILLE/NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — In an effort to prevent any more infants from being abandoned, two fire stations in central Kentucky are working towards the addition of a Safe Haven baby box.

“When we started this building, construction the station a couple years ago, we kind of toured around with the idea. in 2021 I think it is Governor Beshear, signed in the, the Safe Haven Law. We kind of reached out, Safe Haven, contacted us and said they had an anonymous donor that would like to, donate a box to us,” says city of Danville, Deputy Chief Mike Mulholland.

Another city also hoping to add a Safe Haven baby box to their fire station is Nicholasville.

“My hope is that, you know, there’s never a child that’s ever put in a position to be placed somewhere unsafe, and, if a parent is compelled to have to, you know, surrender their child, I just wanted to, want them to know that their kids were gonna be taken care of and no child is ever hurt, you know, just because their parents are unable to care for them, ” says Deputy Chief of Prevention and Fire Marshal of the city Nicholasville, Josh Bolton.

Nicholasville is currently in the midst of fundraising the amount necessary for the baby box.

“We’re at just over $7,100 of the $16,000 that we’re looking to, you know, to be able to do the project,” says Bolton.

But for Bolton the reason is also personal.

“Me and my wife are foster parents, there is not a shortage of parents wanting babies. I mean, babies do not last in the foster system. They find a home for babies just immediately.

Unfortunately, you know, it’s the older Children they have a hard time with. So, you know, there’s no reason for a child to ever be discarded,” adds Bolton.

This year two babies were surrendered in Bowling Green, while one was surrendered last year in Corbin.

Both the Danville and Nicholasville fire departments believe there is a need in central Kentucky.

“So it’s monitored 24/7 also, so when the, when this door opens up, it’ll send an alarm to us that says, hey, open the door and then there’s some sensors in there. Then when they actually place the baby in the bassinet, then it’ll trigger the tape, somebody’s put a baby in there. And then when they shut the door, the door will actually lock.

you will not be able to unlock, open the door from the outside,” added Mulholland on how the Safe Haven Baby Box works.

To donate to the Nicholasville Fire Department fundraiser, click here.