City of Clinton to get $1M grant for new nursing facility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A $999,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development is going to the City of Clinton to improve healthcare.

Clinton and Hickman County Hospital will use the money from the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant to build a 46,900-square-foot, 56-bed nursing facility, according to the department’s Kentucky State Director, Dr. Tom Carew.

The new location will have an administrative wing, two nurse’s stations, a nutrition station, an inpatient/outpatient physical therapy room, a fully equipped kitchen, an interior great room, two exterior garden courtyards and auxiliary space necessary for parking.

“Everyone in Kentucky, regardless of where they live, [deserves] to have access to quality health care services,” said Carew in a press release. “COVID-19 had a particularly large impact on the elderly, and this investment in Clinton, as well as those to come in other areas of Kentucky, will help keep some of our most vulnerable safer and healthier.”