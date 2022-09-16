City launches LexVote website ahead of election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The City of Lexington on Friday launched LexVote, a comprehensive election website.

The website comes about a month before the deadline to register to vote and about two months before Election Day.

LexVote is described as a one-stop shop for all Lexington election information, like how to check your registration status, find your voting precinct and view a sample ballot. It also has links to see who is running for mayor, county at-large, county clerk, coroner and more.

The LexVote site is available to read in English, Spanish and in French. A printed Election Guide Booklet, essentially a physical copy of the website, will be available in mid-October, according to CivicLex.

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m. and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.