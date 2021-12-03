City, KU reach agreement that puts court action on trees on hold

KU will suspend tree removal until January at least,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City and Kentucky Utilities have reached a new agreement: after the removal of large trees on Lansdowne Drive, which was expected to be completed Thursday, KU will suspend removal of any trees until mid-January, at the soonest.

Meanwhile, a group of Lansdowne residents have started a change.org petition to try to address the issue beyond Lexington to an issue they say stretches to the entire KU service area. The group accused KU letters and communications as “deceptive,” among other things and the company of being unresponsive.

The group also said it is disappointed the city has not take action earlier once KU’s intentions became obvious.

Shame on you,” resident Diana Atchison told council members during comments Thursday night.

“Our city government needs to stand really strong in these legal proceedings with Kentucky Utilities,” she added.

“Kentucky Utilities cannot be trusted to do the right things,” she continued, noting legislation is being drafted to stop KU’s actions in the future.

The agreement comes after Mayor Linda Gorton conducted a curbside negotiation Wednesday with KU as it was preparing to clear cut all of the trees in the Lansdowne median. Gorton said the agreement is a first step victory for the City and for Lansdowne neighbors, who have protested the tree removal.

“I appreciate KU for listening yesterday, for extending the moratorium on cutting, and for agreeing to continue negotiations on an appropriate process that preserves our electrical grid and protects our trees going forward. I remain convinced that we can do both, and hope that this gives us an opportunity to find a new path,” Gorton said.

The City will put the Motion for Temporary Injunction it filed in court Thursday on hold to give the negotiations time to work, Gorton said.

“The motion to stop the tree-cutting will not be withdrawn. We can proceed with court action if necessary, and so can KU.”

In addition, KU and the City agreed that: