Lexington hosting household hazardous waste event Oct. 23

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County residents can dispose of household hazardous materials Saturday, Oct. 23. The city’s spring Household Hazardous Waste event will be held between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. that day at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike.

Household hazardous materials include paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, pesticides and more. Improper disposal of these chemicals can pollute air, water or soil and pose a threat to human health.

Participants should have materials loaded in your vehicle’s trunk or truck bed in boxes that you do not need back. If you are in a car, you will be asked to pop the trunk so those staffing the event can unload materials for you. Please remain in your vehicle at all times with your windows rolled up.

To participate, complete the digital survey; no paper copies will be distributed or collected. You are encouraged to complete the survey in advance, though there will be opportunities to complete it on-site as well.

Households only. No businesses, please.

Electronic waste will not be accepted at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection. However, the Electronic Recycling Center, 1306 Versailles Road, will be open for its regular Saturday hours, 8 a.m. to noon.

Complete the participation survey and learn more about acceptable items at www.LexingtonKY.gov/HHWevent.