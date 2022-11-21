City Cuts Barbershop holds 2nd annual Turkey giveaway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – City Cuts Barbershop held its second annual turkey giveaway Sunday.

The event, giving back to families in need. It was sponsored by the Christian Coleman Foundation.

Coleman, a volunteer coach for Kentucky track and field who competed in the 2016 summer Olympics.

The giveaway was held at William Wells Elementary School, where families lined up to get a free turkey.

City Cuts gave away around 5o turkeys in total.

The giveaway was also in celebration of City Cuts Barbershop’s 3 year anniversary.