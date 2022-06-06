City breaks ground on new Lexington police roll call station

It will be the first roll call station outside of New Circle Road and Man O’ War

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton joined Police Chief Lawrence Weathers and several Council members on Monday, in breaking ground on a new East Sector Roll Call station, the first roll call station outside of New Circle Road and Man O’ War.

“This new facility positions police closer to major traffic arteries and to neighborhoods along Man O’ War,” Gorton said. “It will also save money in utility expenses and in rent.”

Previously, the East Sector Roll Call was located on Centre Parkway, in a facility rented by police. The new facility is being built on land already owned by the City, part of Veterans Park. It is next to Fire Station 22 on Clearwater Way. New fiber will be extended to the station to serve Fire, Police, Water Quality and Parks and Recreation.

“Keeping public safety in mind is paramount in planning for our City’s future,” Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said. “This new facility improves accessibility for our growing East Sector, and provides updated features to our offices and our citizens.” Three Council members have been involved in the project:

The new station is in the 12th District, represented by Kathy Plomin. “I am proud to have the East Sector Roll Call Center located now in the 12th District,” Plomin said. “The new site will be surrounded by vibrant neighborhoods and, of course, Veterans Park. It will be a welcome addition to the area.”

The East Sector Office is moving from Councilmember Fred Brown’s District. “The East Sector Roll Call Center has been located on Centre Parkway since 1999,” Brown said. “The space is small and not owned by the City. It’s now time to move to a larger space with city ownership. The new roll call center is still very close to the Tates Creek/ Centre Parkway area, and will continue to serve the 8th District.”

Councilmember James Brown, Chair of the Council’s Planning & Public Safety Committee, said, “I have been supportive of this project since it was first proposed. It’s another example of the city’s continued support and investment in public safety.”

The $4.2 million building will feature:

Over 7,800 square feet of space;

Much needed expanded operational space including a larger roll call room for officers to meet in at the start of east shift, and space for training programs;

Expanded space for supervisors;

A new bike room to store and work on bicycles, which are an integral part of the Police Department’s Bureau of Patrol community policing work; and

A geothermal system for heat and cooling. It will be solar ready, to accommodate solar panels in the future.

The facility was designed by Brandstetter Carroll Inc. architects. The contractor is Rising Sun Developing.