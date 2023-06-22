City, advocates hosting 2-day conference to explore mental health conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — City and mental health leaders in Lexington are hosting a two-day conference to explore mental health conditions.

Mayor Linda Gorton and local mental health advocates gathered at New Vista Thursday for day one of the conferences to not only explore mental health issues in the city but also help identify areas that need improvement.

The Sequential Intercept Model Workshop is described as a strategic planning tool to assess available resources, determine gaps in services and plan for community change.

“It’s about reaching out, helping those in need, about making sure our city is a place where people can get the services that they need. And we have a lot of people, most of us, need some kind of service,” said Gorton.

The workshop is sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration through a grant obtained by the city.

The conference lasts through Friday.