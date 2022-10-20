Cincinnati Zoo sloth Lightning expecting a baby

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WTVQ) — Cincinnati Zoo’s sloth Lightning is pregnant and due early next summer!

In a Thursday announcement, the zoo said after Lightning spent time with her “beau” Moe, she’s expecting a baby. Zoological Manager Julie Grove added they waited several months before putting the pair back together after Lightning sadly delivered a stillborn baby last October.

“Lightning is in good health, and we remain optimistic that she will deliver a healthy baby,” said Grove. “To make sure she gets plenty of rest and TLC, we are going to keep her behind the scenes until she gives birth. If all goes well, visitors will get to see Lightning and baby in July. Moe is in Discovery Forest and can be seen during regular Zoo hours.”

Ten-year-old Lightning came to Cincinnati in 2019 on a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan and was introduced to 23-year-old Moe in December of that year. Moe was orphaned in the wild as a young sloth and brought into human care to survive.

Since, Moe has been an ambassador for sloths in Cincinnati since 2006.

Grove said Lightning will do most of the work once the baby is born; it will latch on to her and stay attached for the next 10-12 months.