Cincinnati Zoo offers free admission this week for first responders, military

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WTVQ) — The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is offering free admission to all active fire, police and safety personnel, and active or retired military, for the week of Sept. 11-17.

During this week, personnel may also purchase tickets at half off for up to six family members. Since staff must verify IDs, tickets can only be purchased at the zoo.

“We love being out and about in our community and enjoy interacting with zoo visitors when we come out to kick off First Responders Week,” said Cincinnati Fire Capt. Eric Freel. “It gives us the opportunity to provide a refreshing experience for the elephants and answer questions about what a firefighter does. People are always curious about how much the giant hose weighs!”

On Sunday, First Responders Week kicked off with Cincinnati Fire Department Ladder Co. 32 giving elephants at the zoo a firehose bath.

The zoo opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.