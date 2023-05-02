Cincinnati Zoo celebrates ‘Zoo Babies,’ Mother’s Day for May

Red crowned crane

Fenn – giraffe

Crocodile skink

Bonobo – Amali

Bonobo – Amali 2



Bat-eared fox kits

52852058525_5cd08de2d8_6k (1)

3 banded armadillo

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WTVQ) — The Cincinnati Zoo has a lot to celebrate in May: it’s Zoo Babies Month and there’s Mother’s Day.

“The most talked about baby this year is Fiona’s little brother Fritz,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “He’s most definitely one of the cutest, but there are some rare little ones that are well worth checking out. Swing by the Reptile House to see Aruba Island rattlesnakes, a crocodile skink, and Pascagoula map turtles.”

Other babies include two giraffes, a bonobo, a cheetah, three manatees, a rhino, a gila monster, a 3-banded armadillo, an orchid mantis and a thorny devil walking stick. Some babies, such as the bat-eared fox kits, penguin chicks and Kip the white-cheeked gibbon, are not viewable yet but could make an appearance before the end of May.

The zoo is also expecting sloth, bongo and okapi babies in the coming months.

And on Mother’s Day, May 14, moms get free admission and a Zoo Babies poster.

The zoo opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.