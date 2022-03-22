Cincinnati Reds single-home game tickets on sale

CINCINNATI, OH (WTVQ) – Single-game tickets for 2022 Cincinnati Reds regular season games at Great American Ball Park are on sale, excluding Opening Day on April 12.

New for 2022: All Monday-Saturday night home games are scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. Additionally, Sunday home games are scheduled to start at 1:40 p.m. to accommodate MLB’s national media rights requirements.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling (513) 381-REDS (7337) or visiting reds.com/Tickets .

Featured games at Great American Ball Park

146th Opening Day: Tuesday, April 12 vs. Cleveland Guardians, 4:10 p.m.

Ohio Cup Series vs. the Cleveland Guardians: April 12 & 13

Kids Opening Day presented by Frisch’s: April 23

World Series Champions Atlanta Braves: July 1-3

Interleague Home Games: Tampa Bay Rays, July 8-10; Baltimore Orioles, July 29-31; Boston Red Sox, Sept. 20 & 21

Featured promotional giveaways

April 12 vs. Guardians: Reds Magnetic Schedule & Car Magnet, presented by PNC Bank

April 23 vs. Cardinals: Reds Calendar presented by Kroger and Kids Opening Day cap presented by Frisch’s

May 7 vs. Pirates: STAR WARS™ Jedi Joey Bobblehead, presented by TriHealth

May 8 vs. Pirates: Mother’s Day Keychain Giveaway, presented by Toyota

May 28 vs. Giants: Tyler Stephenson Bobblehead, presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare

June 4 vs. Nationals: Jonathan India Replica Jersey, presented by PNC Bank

June 18 vs. Brewers: Reds Floppy Hat, presented by Bally Sports Ohio

June 19 vs. Brewers: Father’s Day Belt Giveaway, presented by Skyline Chili

July 2 vs. Braves: “The Cowboy” Jeff Brantley Bobblehead, presented by Grippo’s

July 9 vs. Rays: Team Baseball Card Set, presented by Kahn’s

July 23 vs. Cardinals: Vintage 1960s-style Mr. Redlegs Bobblehead, presented by altafiber

July 30 vs. Orioles: Reds Fanny Pack, presented by Great American Insurance Group

Aug. 13 vs. Cubs: Reds Bag, presented by MLB Network

Sept. 3 vs. Rockies: Johnny Bench Funko POP!, presented by Montgomery Inn

Sept. 24 vs. Brewers: Reds Team Photo, presented by Thomas More University

Promotional schedule subject to change. Giveaway quantities are limited. Visit reds.com/Promotions for more information.

Weekends at Great American Ball Park

Fireworks Fridays: Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks show after each Friday home game

Super Saturdays: Premium giveaways at Saturday home games

Family Sundays presented by Klosterman Bakery: Sunday games include a special ticket offer, giveaways, carnival games and more

Ohio Lottery Post-Game Concert Series

July 9: O.A.R.

July 30: Rev Run & DJ Ruckus, Big Boi and Montell Jordan

Sept. 3: Cole Swindell

Post-game concerts are free to all fans with a same-day game ticket. Details at reds.com/concerts .

Bark in the Park Ticket Packages

May 9, presented by Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection and Kroger

June 8, presented by Kroger, NutriChomps and Good ‘N’ Fun

August 16, presented by Kroger, NutriChomps and Good ‘N’ Fun

Sept. 12, presented by Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection and Kroger

Ticket packages are available for dogs and their owners with pet activities, samples and more. Details at reds.com/Bark .

Theme Ticket Packages

Cincinnati Zoo Ticket Package presented by Skyline Chili, June 21: Celebrate one of the Zoo’s oldest and most famous animals, “Mai Thai” the Elephant. This special package includes an exclusive “Mai Thai” bobblehead plus a ticket to the June 21 Reds vs. Dodgers game.

Jerry Garcia Ticket Package, July 22: Includes an exclusive Reds & Jerry Garcia cap plus a ticket to the July 22 Reds vs. Cardinals game.

Theme ticket giveaways are only available with the purchase of a theme ticket package. Details at reds.com/Themes .

The ticket windows at Great American Ball Park are now open during normal business hours.