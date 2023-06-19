Cincinnati Reds rattle off 8 straight wins

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WTVQ) — The Reds continued their hot streak on the road after sweeping the Houston Astros with a 9-7 win Sunday afternoon.

The Reds are showing life in the National League Central after claiming their fourth straight series win, sweeping the last two against the Royals and now Astros.

POV: The hottest team in baseball wins its eighth game in a row pic.twitter.com/EuhK0bugPQ — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 18, 2023

The series win comes after an impressive performance from the Reds on the road starting in St. Louis. The Cardinals managed to win the first game on Friday night 7-4 off the shoulders of Third Baseman Nolan Arenado and Outfielder Jordan Walker, each having a Home Run in the game. The Reds would be back in the winning column the next two days, winning comfortably 8-4 on Saturday, and 4-3 on Sunday.

They would continue their road trip with a stop in Kansas City after taking the series win against the Royals while scoring five or more runs in each game.

The road trip would end in Houston as they started the series with a 2-1 win behind the efforts of Catcher Tyler Stephenson who hit a solo home run in the 7th. The Reds would win the next game by a sizable margin, racking up ten runs to win by 7. They would finish off the Astros in extra innings behind a Sacrifice Bunt by outfielder TJ Friedl, who would bring in outfielder Nick Senzel to put the Reds over 7-6. They would extend their lead even more with Friedl and Fairchild coming across Homeplate, bringing the score to 9-6. Houston would score 1 run in the bottom of the tenth but would come up short, losing to Cincinnati 9-7.

“We’re having fun playing this game and we’re playing it well,” second baseman Johnathan India said in a Twitter post Sunday. “Let’s keep winning, everyone loves America’s team.”

Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking. 🫡@JonathanIndia pic.twitter.com/Mihya9ajH1 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 18, 2023

During the eight-game winning streak. the Reds managed to get back to over .500 wins, bringing their overall record on the season to 37-35. This puts them second in the division, overtaking the Pittsburgh Pirates. They are currently a half of a game back from the divisional leader Milwaukee Brewers as they have the top record in the NL Central with 37-34.

The Reds look to stay hot at home when they take on The Colorado Rockies Monday at 7:10 p.m.