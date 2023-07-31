Churchill Downs to resume racing in September following temporary suspension after horse deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Churchill Downs will resume racing for its regularly scheduled meet beginning on Sept. 14 following a temporary suspension after 12 horses died, the company announced Monday.

An internal safety review followed the dozen horse deaths and found no issues with the racing surfaces.

Churchill Downs in a press release said the following has been implemented to “ensure the safety and well-being of equine and human athletes”:

Investments into additional, new surface maintenance equipment

Additional resources to be added to Churchill Downs vet team, which will help with monitoring and specialized care for horses, and assist in pre-race inspections and entry screening

Work to continue with Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority to predict at-risk horses

A new safety committee to be established consisting of horsemen designees, racetrack employees and vets to discuss concerns and provide real-time feedback on areas of improvement

“We are excited to resume live racing again at Churchill Downs,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs. “Our commitment to safety remains paramount as we enter this September meet and our participants, fans and the public can be assured that we will continue to investigate, evaluate and improve upon every policy and protocol.”

The September meet runs through Oct. 1 and will feature Twilight Thursdays, Road to the 150th Kentucky Derby, Family Adventure Day and more.