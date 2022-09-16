Churchill Downs to acquire Ellis Park, build track extension in Owensboro

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Churchill Downs will buy Ellis Park Racing & Gaming in Henderson for nearly $80 million and construct a track extension facility in Owensboro, the horse racing complex announced Thursday.

Owensboro Racing & Gaming will be built at the Owensboro Towne Square Mall and will feature 600 HRMs, a simulcast wagering center and multiple food and beverage offerings.

“We are very enthused to welcome Ellis Park to the Churchill Downs racing family,” said Bill Carstanjen, chief executive officer of Churchill Downs, in a press release. “Our team is committed to building a summer meet at the ‘Pea Patch’ that keeps more Kentucky-bred horses and Kentucky-based trainers’ in their home state while attracting top horse racing talent from across the country to the Bluegrass State each July and August.”

The transaction must still be approved by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.