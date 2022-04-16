Church congregations prepare for Easter weekend

Holy Week continues through Sunday, April 17th. Passover ends Saturday, April 23rd. Ramadan runs through Sunday, May 1st.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Several religious denominations are preparing to celebrate holidays this weekend. Ramadan, Passover, and Good Friday have begun, with Easter on Sunday.

Many churches are expecting large gatherings this weekend, but others aren’t sure what to expect.

“We have no idea what to expect. Not a clue,” said Laurie Brock, the rector at St. Michael the Archangel Episcopal Church in Lexington.

The church opened it’s doors for service on Good Friday. A sign hanging on the front door says masks are encouraged.

Brock says the church continues to stream its’ services for those who still choose to stay home.

“What I do expect is that we are all so very glad to be in common space with each other. And, what we’ve learned, that because of hybrid ministry and being online, that common space doesn’t just include those who are gathered together physically sitting next to each other for prayer,” Brock said.

Two years since the pandemic began, some are preparing for large gatherings..

Church parking lots across Lexington filled up on Good Friday.

Tates Creek Christian and United Methodist Church are just two examples.

Some congregations are having services on Saturday, and sunrise services Sunday morning, all spreading the message of Easter.

It’s a message Brock hopes helps those who have suffered during the pandemic.

“We are now living in a world where that we have experienced so much grief. I think one of the great messages of Easter is the disciples, around Jesus, from Judas to Peter. And Jesus met their mistakes with grace and welcome. I think if we can take anything from the message of Easter, it’s to meet those mistakes with grace, with forgiveness, with love and compassion,” Brock said.

