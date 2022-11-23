Christmas toy drive announced for Eastern Kentucky children affected by floods

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new toy drive to bring Christmas to children impacted by July flooding was announced Wednesday by Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear.

Toys can be mailed to Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, where they will be sorted with the help of Santa Claus and his elves. The deadline to donate is Wednesday, Dec. 14. Donations should be sent to:

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park

75 Theatre Court

Prestonburg, KY 41653

More drop-off sites and collection events will be announced soon, the Beshears said.

“I want to make sure these kids know that even if Christmas looks a little different this year, Santa will still be coming to visit them,” Britainy said in a press release.

A toy drive was also started last year during Christmas after the Western Kentucky tornadoes.