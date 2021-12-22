Christmas parade around senior living homes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Christmas cheer was spread to senior living facilities around Lexington with the second annual Silver Lexington Christmas Parade. Silver Lexington says a caravan of decked out cars traveled to 29 senior living facilities around town.

“A lot of gatherings, large gatherings, still are not happening for senior livings and I think anything we can do to show that love to that population,” says Amber Lakin, co-owner of Silver Lexington. “And plus the staff, the staff that work in these buildings are exhausted, they’re overworked, they’re short-staffed and it’s really hard to be that way and so we do this to give back.”

The organization says this started last year as a way of bringing some smiles to a group of people who were very isolated due to the pandemic. Silver Lexington had Santa help wish the seniors a merry Christmas and they all hope this tradition continues on for years to come.