Christian Appalachian Project needs volunteers for Bowling Green staff distribution center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) has been asked to manage the donations center in Bowling Green to assist families impacted by tornadoes in Western Kentucky. Nearly 12,000 households have registered for FEMA assistance in Kentucky, with over 2,500 families needing help in Bowling Green.

“The outpouring of love and support communities have received has been amazing,” said Robyn Renner, director of CAP’s Disaster Relief Program. “In many areas, local churches or schools have helped manage the large amounts of donations up to this point. As donations continue to arrive, we will continue to ensure families receive the assistance they need.”

Donations from across the state and the nation have overwhelmed many local emergency management officials, who are also overseeing housing and cleanup for impacted families, as well as providing essentials like food and clothing.

Renner, who has experience coordinating volunteers and managing home repair, looks for practical ways to help in times of natural disasters.

“It’s a lot to wrap your head around. Those first weeks can be chaotic because there are so many people impacted,” Renner added. “The logistics are critical following search and rescue. Then, the shock starts to wear off and people begin assessing what they need to get back in their homes or how to move forward when their home is a total loss. CAP wants to do what we can so that emergency management can focus on other areas.”

Volunteers at the donation center will help off-load trucks, transport donations to other distribution sites, organize the donations center, register people who lost their homes, and help residents choose what they need from donated items. Renner and her team will help assess additional home repair needs in the weeks to come.

CAP will manage the staffing of the donation center in Bowling Green through January. The center will close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopen on Jan. 3. Roughly 15 volunteers will be needed to staff the center each week. Cots, meals, and showers will be provided during the service week, but volunteers should bring their own bedding and toiletries.

If you are not able to volunteer, please continue to pray for communities impacted by the tornadoes. Visit chrisapp.org to contribute a financial donation. Used toys and clothes are not being accepted at this time, however, school supplies are in high demand as children will begin to go back to school. Blood donations are also still needed. You can donate by visiting your nearest blood mobile or location.

To volunteer, visit https://bit.ly/TornadoVolunteers.