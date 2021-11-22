Christian Appalachian Project donates 5,000 pounds of food to Garrard County Food Pantry

LANCASTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Following the Garrard County Food Pantry’s total loss after a fire, Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) wanted to help make sure families had what they need this holiday season.

CAP’s Grateful Bread Food Pantry donated 5,000 pounds of food to the pantry through reallocating food collected by students and staff at Rockcastle County Schools and Lexington Christian Academy during its annual Hunger Walk.

The Hunger Walk is an event that collects food and funds to address food insecurity.