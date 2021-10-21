Chris Stapleton helps Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass

A country singer from Eastern Kentucky chips in to help a local charity.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thursday was the 10 for $10 campaign for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass. The idea was to get one person to get 10 other people to give $10.

The goal was $75,000. Little did the Lexington chapter know country star Chris Stapleton sent in a check for $36,000 just weeks after the organization was broken into.

“We’re really excited to announce our major contribution from Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane. It’s what they call their Outlaw State of Kind and charitable organization,” says Chris Peck, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters. “So they had heard about something that happened to us at the end of September. We actually had a break in. A lot of our items for our upcoming fundraiser were taken. We had a person that works at out office contact their manager and they were quick to respond and showed up in a really big way to support us.”

Stapleton’s donation put the charity well over its $75,000 goal.